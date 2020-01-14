‘PDP is a carcass in Edo’ – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as a carcass that cannot win any election in the state.

It said the PDP will not get a single seat in the Edo House of Assembly if the electoral body conducts by- elections into 14 seats that were recently declared vacant.

State Chairman of Edo APC loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, was reacting to comments by Chief Dan Orbih that the PDP will take the 14 vacant seats.

Ojezua said the PDP “in real sense does not exist in Edo State”, adding that the APC would deal with its present challenges before the elections.

“The PDP has to be present in Edo before thay can do anything to win election,” he said.

“A good chunk of them and they are desperate to join the APC. Another chunk of PDP members are preparing to join us. By the time of the elections, the PDP will just be a carcass.”