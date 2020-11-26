PDP hails UK Govt’s move to sanction Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has applauded resolution of the British Parliament to impose sanctions on some public officials over the Federal Government’s handling of the recent #EndSARS protests.

The House of Commons, had, in a debate last week, accused some Nigerian officials and security agencies of human rights of violations, including the shooting and killing of unarmed and peaceful protesters.

In a statement on Wednesday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party urged the United Nations (UN) and other global bodies to also list the affected Nigerian officials for sanctions.

The statement said: “Our party also urges the British Government to extend the proposed sanctions to include the freezing of assets and funds belonging to such officials and their families in the United Kingdom.

“We also call on other countries, including United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa among others to impose similar sanctions against indicted officials of the Buhari administration for human rights violations and crime against humanity.

“Such sanctions should also be imposed on officials indicted for undermining our democracy and electoral system.

“The international community must call out President Buhari, as the buck stops on his table, as the Commander-In Chief under whose watch, human rights violations including arbitrary arrests and detention in dehumanising facilities, widespread extra judicial killings, sudden disappearances of dissenting voices, disregard to rule of law, disobedience to court orders and foisting of siege mentality on the citizenry, have become the order of the day.

“Indeed, the manifest use of brute force, including the deployment of the military with live ammunition, in addition to recruiting of armed thugs to attack and kill innocent Nigerian youths, who were in peaceful demonstration against widespread police brutality and other systemic injustices, underscores the horrible situation in Nigeria under President Buhari as detailed in earlier reports by Amnesty International and US Department of State among other international bodies”.

The PDP added that it was frightening that the government has failed to come clean on who ordered the deployment of troops to Lekki toll gate in Lagos, where unarmed demonstrators were allegedly shot and killed even waving the Nigerian flag and singing the national anthem.

“Is it not equally frightening that government has also failed to explain how armed thugs were seen being brought in security vans to unleash violence on demonstrators in Abuja and other parts of our country?

“Rather than providing answers to these troubling questions, the Federal Government is desperate to gag Nigerians, muzzle the press, shut down the social media and even threatening the international media including CNN for carrying out an investigative report on the Lekki killings, while its officials continue to make contradicting claims on the matter.

“Moreover, the administration had turned a deaf ear to the demand for an independent National Truth Commission on the killings. Such stance only points to desperation for a huge cover up in the face of demand for answers by Nigerians and the international community,” the statement added.

