PDP Demand Probe of Buhari’s Family over Diversion of Military Funds

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a probe of President Muhammadu Buhari’s family over an alleged diversion of military funds.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, accusing the president’s family of diverting N1.032 trillion meant for the purchase of weapons for soldiers to acquire shares in 9 Mobile and Keystone Bank.

The PDP spokesman also alleged that the military fund is being used to finance the president’s re-election campaign.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) calls for an urgent investigation into the alleged link between the reportedly diverted military funds and the N1.032 trillion said to have been used by President Muhammadu Buhari’s family members for corrupt acquisition in 9 Mobile Nigeria and Keystone Bank PLC,” the statement read.

“The PPCO calls for an independent and system-wide investigation by the INTERPOL, Directorate of State Services (DSS), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the alleged links between the two funds.”

Ologbondiyan further alleged that Buhari’s silence on the allegations that his family owns substantial share in 9Mobile and Etisalat, show that his hands were soiled.