‘PDP Crossing a Line’ – Garba Shehu Warns

The presidency on Tuesday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of trying “to bring down the roof on everyone” for selfish political reasons.

This was the claim of Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, accusing the PDP of engaging in activities capable of disrupting the nation’s democratic system.

The spokesman condemned the attacks by the opposition on President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government, saying “We read the various statements issued in the press by the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the latest personalizing their attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This attack is uncalled on the administration that crosses the line in a democracy. A call for disobedience to government is a call to anarchy and should not be called opposition politics.

“Seeing people go down as the PDP and its leaders are heading to in the elections is pitiful but to seek to bring down the roof on everyone is tragic, selfish and the height of desperation.

“Happily, these acts do not reflect the true feeling of citizens across the whole nation, and that is why the PDP is sinking deeper and deeper into the oblivion.

“They are losing memberships in droves and their campaign is just a caricature of a proper campaign. It is high time Nigerians separated the chaff floating around in the air in the name of opposition from the crude and disgraceful invective being thrown personally at President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The problem of the opposition is that they are not talking about solutions. Rather, each of them, led in the pack by the PDP is an expert at counting problems. That is the reason why the voting population is coming around the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC).

“For years, the PDP had been a bastion of corruption and impunity and it is difficult for them to change from their rentier way of life in the nation’s affairs. But change has come, and has come to stay.”