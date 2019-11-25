PDP condemns Jonathan’s role in Bayelsa Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Forum has denounced the alleged role of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

In a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, the forum’s Chairman Chief Benson Odoko said the action of the former President indicated that he supported the All Progressives Congress (APC), and its candidate, David Lyon, during the election.

He added that Dr Jonathan, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja before the election, kept his distance from the PDP throughout the campaigns.

Odoko recalled that the ex-President also refused to congratulate the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri, who was Commissioner for Sports when Jonathan was governor.

The PDP earlier denied reports that it planned to suspend the ex-president for anti-party activities in the wake of the stunning upset.

Jonathan, who hosted the APC team after the polls, has remained silent on the claim.

