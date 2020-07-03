PDP commences screening for Ondo Guber

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday in Abuja screened aspirants for the Ondo State governorship election ahead of the primaries slated for July 22 and July 23 in the state.

The party’s aspirants include the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Agboola Ajayi, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede; Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Mr. Ben Okunomo, Mr. Bode Ayorinde; Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Mr. Godday Erewa, and Mr. Sola Ebiseeni.

The party had on Wednesday announced the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, as chairman of the screening committee.

Other members of the committee are Sen. Zainab Kure, Mr. Fred Agbedi, and Mr. Ndubuisi Agwuama. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo serves as secretary of the committee.

