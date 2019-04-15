PDP Chieftain’s Son Shot Dead in Benue

Gunmen have reportedly killed the son of Prince Yandev Amaabai, a national ex-officio of the People’s Democratic Party in Gboko, Benue State.

The victim, Orkuma Yandev Amaabai, was said to be returning home from an outing Saturday night when he was shot dead by the unknown assailants.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, noting that it was reported to the command shortly after it happened.

Though she declined to say if the police have any leads, she stated that investigation was already in progress.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been deposited in a hospital morgue.