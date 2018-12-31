PDP Chief’s Aide Shot Dead in Ekiti

Deji Akeredolu, personal assistant to Deji Ogunsakin, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in the July 21, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti state, has been killed.

Akeredolu, who was 37-year-old, was the councillor representing ward 9, Ado local government area of the state.

He was among the elected local government officials suspended by the state house of assembly two weeks ago.

TheCable, quoting a source, said Akeredolu was killed at the Onala area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday night.

The gunmen reportedly struck after the deceased and his wife alighted from a motorbike at the junction to their house around 10pm.

His traumatised wife, who shouted for help, was said to have fainted after he was shot. She is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state capital.

“They came with a Toyota Camry and waited at Onala junction, so when he and his wife alighted from a bike, they opened fire on him twice,” the source said.

“Immediately, my friends and I who were together, rushed to the scene but we found him in a pool of blood. We rushed him to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

Ogunsakin has since described the killing of his aide as a sad development.

“The crime rate in the state is alarming. Within a week, four innocent people have been killed. The state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, should ensure the situation is tackled,” he said in a telephone chat with reporters.

“I am also calling on the Commissioner of Police, Bello Ahmed, to address the situation, as Ekiti is no longer safe for the residents.”