PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, leads #BringBackOurBoys protest in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus is currently leading a protest demanding the rescue of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

The protest which is tagged #BringBackOurBoys is holding at the PDP liaison office in Maitama.

It hopes to call attention of the general public and the world on the alarming state of insecurity in the country, and ensure the release of the over 330 abducted schoolboys by suspected Boko Haram Islamists.

Over one week after the boys were yanked off their dormitories in Kankara, the president, Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a visit to the state, has yet to visit the school.

More to follow…

