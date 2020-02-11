PDP Chair, Secondus, in court for contempt

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], Uche Secondus, and some members of the party’s National Working Committee [NWC] appeared before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere on Monday.

Justice Taofikat Abdullahi-Oyekan had summoned them to give reasons why they should not be sent to prison for allegedly disobeying a court order.

The contempt proceedings were initiated by Dr Adegbola Dominic, Elder John Agbaje, Alhaji Fatai Ajisefinni and Chief Taiwo Kuye, who are of the Lagos PDP chapter.

They alleged that Secondus and others disobeyed a November 12, 2019 court order, which restrained them from conducting a special election to fill vacant offices in the Lagos State chapter of the PDP.

The other respondents are the PDP, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Danladi Tijo, Ahmed Mukthar and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

At the Monday proceedings, the claimants’ lawyer, Francis Akinlotan, told Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi that the respondents served him with a counter-affidavit on Friday to which he needed time to reply.

The judge adjourned till March 12 for further proceedings.