PDP Calls for Prayers, National Rebirth at Easter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter celebrations to pray for national rebirth and the fulfilment of their aspiration for a safe and prosperous nation, where love, truth and justice will prevail.

Nigeria’s leading opposition party noted, yesterday, that the Easter festival, which marks the celebration of resurrection of Jesus Christ, offers great lessons on the inevitable victory of life over death; truth over falsehood; light over darkness and freedom over captivity.

The party urged Nigerians to use “this occasion to rekindle their bonds of love, unity and oneness of purpose, while standing firm against oppressive forces using intimidation, lies, institutional manipulations, propaganda and deprivation in their desperation to divide, subjugate and ultimately subvert our will as a people…”