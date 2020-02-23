PDP BoT Chair backs Buhari over border closure

The chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP BoT) has backed the partial closure of Nigeria’s land borders by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

The PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, described the closure as a blessing to the ailing textile industry in the country.

Jibrin spoke in his capacity as the newly elected Life Patron of the Nigeria Textiles Manufacturers Association.

The Sarkin Fulani Nassarawa has put in over 45 years in the textile industry.

The Second Republic Senator told journalists in Kaduna on Sunday that the border closure had reduced the rate of smuggling of textile fabrics into the country.

This, he said, was a plus for the Buhari regime aimed at the revival of the ailing textile industry.

Jibrin, who identified smuggling as one of the major challenges militating against the industry, noted that the textile sector of the economy gladly welcomed the border closure by the Federal Government.

“Today the Textiles Manufacturers Association of Nigeria held its’ Annual General Meeting in Kaduna and unanimously elected Senator Walid Jibrin(Sarkin Fulani of Nasarawa) who served the Industry for over 45 years as the Life Patron,” he said.

“During my acceptance speech, I thanked all Members for the confidence they have in me to elect me to this highest position in the Textiles Industry regretting that the Industry that was proud of employing over 300,000 workers with 175 Textiles Industries in existence in the 80s has in its employment now less than 30,000 employees with surviving Industries of only 30.

“While congratulating the Government for turning attention to the Industry, especially in the areas of trying to curb smuggling by introducing policies aimed towards reviving the Industry.

“The Textiles Industry welcomes the closure of Nigerian Borders which has tremendously reduced the rate of smuggling of Textiles Fabrics to Nigeria.

“The Textile Industry is in dare need of adequate electricity to aid its production as against the use of 70% generator as against 30% NEPA usage.

“The Industry also appreciate the Government through the CBN for giving support to Cotton Production and Textile

Industry to produce made in Nigeria uniforms for the Armed Forces, Immigration, Customs, and Prison.

“The Bank of Industries has done very well in giving Loans to the Industry. Once the Industry is revived there is guarantee for adequate employment in Nigeria.”

But a Non-Governmental Organization, the Social Integrity Network, attacked the Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, for saying that the border closure policy as unsustainable.

SINET in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mallam Ibrahim Issah in Kaduna on Sunday, alerted the federal government to be wary of some economic saboteurs.

Issah said:

“While the nation is counting the numerous gains of border closure especially in the areas of economic recovery, revenue generation and reduction of insurgency, it is saddened that some unpatriotic fellows want the policy reversed.

“It is pertinent to note that with the border closure, many industries have commenced operations thereby providing more jobs for Nigerians while the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) has invested heavily on local manufacturers by providing them with loans.

“Unfortunately, with the huge efforts made by Rice Farmers as well as Rice Millers towards ensuring that the nation remains self-sufficient in the rice production, it is surprising to note that foreign rice are already getting the ways back into the country.”