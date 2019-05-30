PDP ‘Bosses’ APC on Inauguration Day, Clinches 15 of 29 States

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made a bold statement on inauguration day by clinching 15 of the 29 gubernatorial seats in the country.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had to settle for 14 seats, as the party reels from a sub-par performance during the general elections.

This signals a reversal of fortune from four years ago when the APC swept 20 states into its fold with the PDP’s umbrella only able to accommodate nine states.

The internal crisis that rocked the APC could be said to be one of the major causes of the turnaround. In the buildup to the elections, the party was unable to unite its members in the various states, causing the ruling party states like Zamfara and Imo.

Check out a full list of all 29 governors sworn in Wednesday.

1AbiaPDP
2AdamawaPDP
3Akwa IbomPDP
4BauchiPDP
5BenuePDP
6BornoAPC
7Cross RiverPDP
8DeltaPDP
9EbonyiPDP
10EnuguPDP
11GombeAPC
12ImoPDP
13JigawaAPC
14KadunaAPC
15KanoAPC
16KatsinaAPC
17KebbiAPC
18KwaraAPC
19LagosAPC
20NasarawaAPC
21NigerAPC
22OgunAPC
23OyoPDP
24PlateauAPC
25RiversPDP
26SokotoPDP
27TarabaPDP
28YobeAPC
29ZamfaraPDP

 

