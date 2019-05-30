PDP ‘Bosses’ APC on Inauguration Day, Clinches 15 of 29 States

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made a bold statement on inauguration day by clinching 15 of the 29 gubernatorial seats in the country.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had to settle for 14 seats, as the party reels from a sub-par performance during the general elections.

This signals a reversal of fortune from four years ago when the APC swept 20 states into its fold with the PDP’s umbrella only able to accommodate nine states.

The internal crisis that rocked the APC could be said to be one of the major causes of the turnaround. In the buildup to the elections, the party was unable to unite its members in the various states, causing the ruling party states like Zamfara and Imo.

Check out a full list of all 29 governors sworn in Wednesday.

1 Abia PDP 2 Adamawa PDP 3 Akwa Ibom PDP 4 Bauchi PDP 5 Benue PDP 6 Borno APC 7 Cross River PDP 8 Delta PDP 9 Ebonyi PDP 10 Enugu PDP 11 Gombe APC 12 Imo PDP 13 Jigawa APC 14 Kaduna APC 15 Kano APC 16 Katsina APC 17 Kebbi APC 18 Kwara APC 19 Lagos APC 20 Nasarawa APC 21 Niger APC 22 Ogun APC 23 Oyo PDP 24 Plateau APC 25 Rivers PDP 26 Sokoto PDP 27 Taraba PDP 28 Yobe APC 29 Zamfara PDP