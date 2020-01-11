PDP bars stakeholders from discussing 2023

Nigeria’s opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its leaders to refrain from commenting on the party’s plans ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The directive is binding on governors and lawmakers elected on the party’s platform as well as other key stakeholders across the country, The Nation reports.

Quoting a highly-placed source, The Nation said the decision was specifically taken to protect the strategy the party intends to adopt in the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket.

The source said:

“Yes, it is true that we had an enlarged meeting where we took a collective decision that none of us should comment on our party’s plans, particularly as regards the zoning of our party’s presidential ticket for 2023.

“That decision was taken to avoid a situation whereby mischief makers and their sponsors will be setting our prominent chieftains against one another to the detriment of our collective interest as a party.

“You must have read a recent media report where a harmless interview granted by the chairman of our Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, was twisted to serve some sinister purposes.”

It is understood that the thinking within the hierarchy of the PDP is that the party stood a bright chance of winning the presidency in 2023.