PDP accuses Fayose of selling party secretariat to himself

The ongoing crisis rocking the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State may not abate anytime soon after the leadership of the party accused ex-governor Ayodele Fayose of selling the party secretariat to himself by proxy.

The party which threatened to sue Fayose said the secretariat, which was a collective property of PDP members and stakeholders, was allegedly sold by the ex-governor to one of his cronies without the knowledge of the PDP State Working Committee (SWC).

The state PDP Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, made the allegation in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, while addressing reporters on recent developments in the party.

Fayose had at a reconciliation meeting held with party members and leaders from ward to state level at his Afao-Ekiti countryhome alleged that he sold the secretariat with the active involvement of the SWC.

But Oguntuase described Fayose’s claim as a cheap blackmail that lacked content or validity, saying the SWC never partook in selling the secretariat.

Oguntuase said: “What he said that we sold the property in collaboration with him, is cruel, untrue and slanderous. I believe that by that statement, he has committed libel on a high scale. To the best of my knowledge as chairman of the party, and to the knowledge of many SWC members, we have not sold the secretariat. I want to tell you that any document they say they have is absolute falsehood.

“Our property, if it has been sold via fraud, shall be recovered via thorough and extensive legal action that will be taken by this party. We have received assurances from loyal party leaders that they are with us.”