PDP absent as APC Govs storm Jonathan’s home

In overt moves to pressure former president Goodluck Jonathan to run for president in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some governors of the party on Friday stormed the Abuja home of Jonathan to felicitate with him on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

The governors, who visited Jonathan were Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, who recently defected to the APC from the PDP; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru.

A former President of the Senate, who is a chieftain of the APC, Ken Nnamani, also visited Jonathan.

ThisDay reports that the governors used the opportunity of the birthday visit to subtly represent their Presidential proposal to Jonathan who served only one term as president.

The reasoning behind wanting Jonathan to run in 2023 is that Buhari’s close loyalists believe Jonathan would be harmless to their group interest and as such the right person to take over if power were to shift to the South.

“He handed over power peacefully and nursed no bitterness against anyone and therefore will not be a threat to the interest of the north,” said a source in Buhari’s camp who didn’t want to be identified.

Another attraction to Jonathan’s possible candidacy from Buhari’s camp is that he will serve just one-term of four years – something that is favoured by a growing number of influential northern leaders of thought.

The former president, who turned 63 on Friday, has remained silent on the matter.

