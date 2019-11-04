‘Pay new Minimum Wage or get impeached’ – Labour tells Govs

Organised labour has called on state house of assemblies to impeach governors who fail to pay the new minimum wage.

Emmanuel Ugboaja, general-secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), made the appeal while speaking to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in April approved N30,000 as the minimum wage, but the governors said the agreement between the federal government and labour is not binding on them.

The union however insists that some of the governors fly on private jets, and asked why they cannot pay the new wage.

“It is criminal to say you cannot pay the new minimum wage,” Ugboaja said.

“Some of these leaders ride in private jet, so they can pay.”

He asked the federal government to take actions against employers who will not pay the new wage.