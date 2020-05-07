Paulo Dybala finally recovers from Coronavirus

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has fully recovered from coronavirus, the Serie A giants have announced.

Dybala on March 21 announced that he and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, had contracted the deadly coronavirus COVID-19.

The Argentine, who has previously failed four tests, will no longer be subject to home isolation, after undergoing a double check on Wednesday.

A statement from Juventus reads: “Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results. The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.”

Reacting to the news, Dybala added on social media: “Many people talked in the past weeks… but I can finally confirm that I am healed.

“Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care!”

Last month the former Palermo forward spoke out on the effects of the virus, and how it had initially left him struggling to breathe.

“I had stronger symptoms, I got tired very quickly, when I wanted to train, I was short of breath after five minutes.

“There we noticed that something was not right and through the tests the club did we were told that we were positive.

“From there we had more symptoms, such as cough, tired body and when we slept I felt very cold, but from the club they had told us that we were going to be fine so we had to be calm.”

Those symptoms had worn off during the last month, but Dybala still continued to test positive for the virus.

He was one of three Juve stars to contract the disease – after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi were also confirmed as cases.

A number of Juventus stars returned to the club’s training ground to prepare for Serie A’s potential return on Monday and Dybala will hope to join up with his teammates soon.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains absent, having been placed in quarantine for 14 days following his return to Turin from his native island of Madeira, Portugal.

