Paul Pogba has shares new photo of him, his partner Maria Salaues, and their child, with a caption that addressed the racist attacks he has been receiving from football fans.

“Family time,” said the footballer in the post, adding a hashtag that read: #NoToRacismWeAllOne.”

And this heartwarming post comes mere days after he was hailed as the “best midfielder in the world” by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he returned from a long injury lay-off.

See his post below: