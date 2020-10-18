Paul Okoye Tenders Apology to Nigerians on Behalf of Celebrities

Paul Okoye one member of the defunct music pair, P-Square, has tendered an apology to Nigerians on behalf of all celebrities.

The singer and father of three, took to Twitter to issue the apology which is regarding the late start of the revolution that is sweeping the country, demanding better governance.

Paul Okoye who feels the protests should have started sooner tweeted;

“On behalf of all celebrities…. I apologise to all Nigerians..aswear we for son start did thing since..but never too late, we move”.

The #EndSARS movement which is beyond any person; celebrity or otherwise, is a movement championed by all youths, calling for a reform in Nigeria.

