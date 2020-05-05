Paul Okoye says he has never gone on a vacation in his entire life, although he is living the best of these times in his palatial Lagos home.

“F*ck it !!! I don suffer forget the life style and glamour, when I think back with all the struggles and hustle, how I got to to this stage, without going for holidays and trips till date, just strictly doing what I know how to do best,” said the former PSquare singer.

He added, “I just thank God for life.”

Check out the tastefully furnished home:

F*ck it !!! I don suffer 🙄 forget the life style and glamour, when I think back with all the struggles and hustle, how I got to to this stage , without going for holidays and trips till date, just strictly doing what I know how to do best ……. I just thank God for life 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/o9GLU0iRju — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) May 4, 2020

