Paul Okoye Reveals He Rejected Police Ambassadorship Years Ago

In the wake of the nationwide protests against police brutality in Nigeria with the trending hashtag, #EndSARS, Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square has revealed that he was offered police ambassadorship years ago but refused.

The singer and father of three disclosed the information in a tweet, thanking God for the decision he made three years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Paul Okoye said;

“Thank God I rejected this so called police ambassadorship sh*t  3 years ago… Na so His for don Dr punish me…. #EndPoliceBrutality

We hope the celebrities that have the ambassadorship platform are using it to speak to those in charge to effect change.

