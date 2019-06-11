Paul Okoye Receives Death Threats From Fan Who Asked for Financial Help

Paul Okoye has taken to his Instagram to share the bizarre messages he received from a female fan.

From the screenshots, the unnamed woman asked the singer to fund her study in the United States this June, and when Okoye didn’t acknowledge her messages, she threatened to have him killed.

“I will kill you, just like I kill other people,” said the woman who claims she’s ‘God’s daughter.’

Amused by the rants, Okoye shared the post and for all those who care to read. “Some humans though….. see ehh!! your own hellfire will be V.V.I.P,” he captioned the screenshots.

Swipe to see all of them below: