Paul Okoye Reacts to Video of Hush Puppi’s Arrest, Blames Social Media

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Along with many Nigerians, Paul Okoye had reacted to the release of the video of Hush Puppi’s arrest by the Dubai Police.

The singer expressed shock at the amount of money (#168 billion) Ramoni Igbalode was able to defraud about 2 million victims of.

The father of three via Instagram chucked this down to social media, noting that it is the bane of this generation.

“Abeg una hear de amount of money? Oh oh oh Social media go keep dis generation”, he wrote.

Prior to his arrest, Hush Puppi was a famous Instagram celebrity known for flaunting obscene wealth on the photo sharing app.

