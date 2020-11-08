Paul Okoye Celebrates Wife, Anita on Her Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square music group has taken to social media to celebrate his wife and mother of his children, Anita Okoye.

The singer who shares three children with his Tannkco boss wife, penned a sweet message on Sunday, November, 8, 2020 on Instagram.

Paul Okoye captioned a beautiful shot of ‘Mama Ejima’;

“I celebrate you @anita_okoye. Happy sweetest birthday to you. May the good Lord continue to bless you as a mother and as a wife. May success and good heth continue to find you as we celebrate you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Luv you. #mamaejima

