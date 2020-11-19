Paul Okoye Blasts Twin Brother’s Wife, Lola Okoye Following Her Birthday Message

Paul Okoye came with claws unsheathed as he tore down Lola  Omotayo Okoye following her birthday  message to him and his estranged twin brother and her husband, Peter Okoye.

The singer and father of three took to his Instagram story to accuse his sister-in-law of being the evil behind the current state of their relationship.

Paul Okoye stated that at almost 50 years of age, Lola Okoye continues to be manipulative, succeeding in annihilating her husband, Peter from him and their older brother, Jude.

He continued his rant by stating that her yearly tradition of sending birthday wishes to him and Peter on November 18 of every year in order to be hailed as a good woman doesn’t work as they haven’t spoken in four years.

Paul didn’t stop at that but was quick to add to his tirade that  he refused to talk on the subject because it’s a family thing but hopes Lola’s guilty conscience continues its overtime job of dealing with her.

