Paul Okoye Begs Folks to Reduce Filters as It Makes Recognising Them Difficult

Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square music group has solicited for a reduction in filters by folks as it makes recognising them a chore.

The singer and father of three noted that after all the ‘touch up’ with social media photos and videos, making out the person on real life becomes an arduous task.

“Please be reducing the use of filters biko. Don’t come to my DM and start saying that I didn’t even recognise you when you said hi. How naw?  Am I a magician? Anyways, difference was clear but pls be reducing filter Niko to avoid further wahala*.

