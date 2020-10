Paul Okoye, one member of the defunct P-Square duo has advised all politicians and public office holders to keep their mouths shut.

The singer and #EndSARS activist took to his Instagram page to pass across the message, noting that this period is quite sensitive.

He went on to tell them to ‘respect their old age’ as this generation is busy with healing itself from the bruises and injuries Nigeria has inflicted on it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook