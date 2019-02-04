The New England Patriots produced a defensive masterclass to beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 and win Super Bowl LIII.
The victory – which equalled Pittsburgh Steelers’ record of six – gave Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a sixth Super Bowl ring as he eclipsed the mark he shared with Charles Haley.
Bill Belichick – the most successful coach in Super Bowl history and now, at 66, the oldest man to win it – again came up with the perfect gameplan in Atlanta as the Patriots stifled a Rams offence that averaged 32.9 points per game in the regular season.
Before the game the American National Anthem was performed by legendary soul singer Gladys Knight, while the traditional half-time show duties fell to Maroon 5, whose set alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi met with only a lukewarm reception.
The defensive strength of both sides resulted in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time, with the 16 total points scored comfortably below the previous record of 21, set as Miami defeated Washington 14-7 in 1973.
The score was just 3-0 until late in the third quarter through Stephen Gostkowski’s 42-yard field goal.
The Patriots’ defence piled the pressure on 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams had to punt from their first eight possessions.
Sean McVay’s side finally got their offence moving in the third and drew level through a 53-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.
But Brady lofted a perfect 34-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski to set up Sony Michel to burrow over the line for the game’s only touchdown with seven minutes left. Gostkowski added gloss with a late field goal as the Patriots ground out a hard-fought win.
“It was an unbelievable year, we fought through it more than anything,” said 41-year-old Brady. “They [the Rams] played so well, their defence was great, they made it tough on every play.”
1 thought on “Patriots Choke Rams to Win Super Bowl LIII”
Being from LA i was hoping for the Rams to win tonite against the Patriots. But in a greater perspective, I am happy for Tom Brady. A bigger picture on the win is the controversy over wearing his MAKEAMERICAGREATAGAIN Hat he had, and all the left wing Liberals from both Boston and LA commenting about what a bad man he is for wearing this racist hat. Well I am glad that Mr. Brady, a true American Patriot won and showed all you loser left wing bozos that you are wrong once again. He peope hate America and everything good it stands for. You revise History and change things to try to play up to your agendas and beliefs. Well you guys are wrong! President Trump is doing a fantastic job. Seriously the Democratic Party ar the true racists, just check the History. You guys didnt want to free the slaves. You are a bunch of lirs and cheats that is a fact. So congrats to Mr. Brady. I am very happy you proved all these left wing socialists wrong in both Boston and LA. Congrats Mr. Brady oh and P.s. whatever the actors name is that played Harry Potter, just shut up and act in your oretend world cause nobody cares about your opinion……just like Robert Dinero and all these other Hollywood losers!