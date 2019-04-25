Patrick Akinfenwa, Mohammed Garuba & Others Attend the Grand Launch of Circa Privé

Circa Privé, Lagos’ new upscale and culture-setting dining experience indulged the city’s high society to a multi-sensory culinary experience.

Set in Circa Nonpareil’s uber-aesthetic space, the select guests were treated to a luxurious dining experience designed and curated by World-renowned Chef, Hadi Bazan.

Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman, Mr & Mrs. Patrick Akinwuntan, Mena Ajakpovi among others from the world of finance, law and media were treated to an exquisite launch of the world-class dining destination set on the most exclusive waterfront real estate on the Island of Lagos.

The evening was a culinary experience like none ever known in the dynamic city of Lagos.

See images below:

