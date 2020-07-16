Patoranking to Feature in Bob Marley’s “One Love” Remake

Bob Marley’s family and Amplified Records are set to drop a remix of Bob Marley’s song, “One Love” in support of Unicef’s coronavirus response.

This new remake will feature Nigeria’s Patoranking.

Jamaican born and raised vocalist Kim Nain will also be featured in this new remake of One Love alongside the Marley family and many others.

The song drops tomorrow, July 17.

Check out their announcements for the song below:

We can’t wait!

