Patoranking to Feature in Bob Marley’s “One Love” Remake

Bob Marley’s family and Amplified Records are set to drop a remix of Bob Marley’s song, “One Love” in support of Unicef’s coronavirus response.
This new remake will feature Nigeria’s Patoranking.
Jamaican born and raised vocalist Kim Nain will also be featured in this new remake of One Love alongside the Marley family and many others.
The song drops tomorrow, July 17.
Stephen Marley is one of the music producers on "One Love" and has re-imagined @bobmarley's iconic song in support of @unicef.
Skip Marley has recently made history with his song "Slow Down (ft. @hermusicofficial) as the first Jamaican-born artist to hit number one on the @billboard Adult R&B songs chart.
The soulful Natty will be singing on the new version of One Love alongside the Marley family and others in support of @unicef's coronavirus relief.
ONE LOVE featuring @kimnainofficial Coming July 17th. 💚 Jamaican born and raised vocalist Kim Nain is on the new version of One Love alongside the Marley family and others in support of @unicef’s coronavirus relief. Stay tuned to find out who else will be on this new record. #OneLoveOneHeart 💛