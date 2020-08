Patoranking is a proud #GirlDad as his little lady, Wilmer just clocked 2 years today, August 20, 2020.

The excited dad took to his Instagram page to share adorable pictures of his princess in the midst of an array of blush balloons and decorations to mark the occasion.

Patoranking captioned cute photos of Wilmer,

“My Wilmer is 2. Happy Birthday My Lil Queen.. You are a big blessing to me.

How cute does Wilmer for her birthday photoshoot?

