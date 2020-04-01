Patoranking Scolds Colleagues For Beefing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Patoranking thinks his colleagues should channel the energy they beef online with into some community social work.

It all started when Burna Boy dissed Reekado Banks on Twitter and Korede Bello hopped on the app to diss the African Giant, stirring heated conversation on social media.

Well, Patoranking chirped into the conversation, noting that they could have used that energy in doing some community work.

He said:

“Instead Make we artist come together and contribute money to support people, Those once wey no Dey online Oo, Wey understand wetin giveaway mean ( people for slums and ghetto) wey Dey disadvantaged due to this Covid-19 Lockdown, una Dey here Dey talk about this Vs This, Wise up.”

And he said a lot more. Check him out below:

Instead Make we artist come together and contribute money to support people, Those once wey no Dey online Oo, Wey understand wetin giveaway mean ( people for slums and ghetto) wey Dey disadvantaged due to this Covid-19 Lockdown, una Dey here Dey talk about this Vs This, Wise up. — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) March 31, 2020