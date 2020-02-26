Patoranking Partners With ALU for ‘Patoraking ALU Scholarships’

Patoranking has a heart of gold.

The singer reportedly is partnering with the African Leadership University to offer 10 students full scholarships under the program which is named after him–ALU Patoranking Scholarship.

Bellanaija adds that the singer will play “an active role in selecting its recipients and raising money to ensure its continued success.” And Patoranking believes “exceptional leaders and change-makers can come from anywhere. Financial constraints should not prevent the next great African innovators from gaining the tools, skill sets and networks to bring their ideas to life.”

Speaking on the scholarship, Patoranking says:

I loved everything ALU represents and strives for, I also attended their Africa Leaders Network in Ghana and it was a fantastic experience, we both believe in the importance of ensuring Africa’s next generation of leaders are educated.

Applications for the program are open until March 17th and you can apply here.