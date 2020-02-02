Patoranking offers full scholarships to 10 University students

emmanuelCelebrityNo Comment on Patoranking offers full scholarships to 10 University students

Award-winning reggae-dancehall singer/songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, has revealed he is offering scholarships to 10 students to study at African Leaders University [ALU].

This comes days after the ‘Suh Different’ singer hinted that he was now a billionaire.

In a video he posted on his official Instagram handle, the artiste revealed that he partnered with African Leaders University to launch the Patoranking Scholarship programme.

He posted the video with;

“Great leaders can come from anywhere, from any country, and any social class. I want to help inspire the next generation of African Leaders. That is why I am proud to share that I have partnered with @alueducation education, to launch the Patoranking Scholarship.

”This Scholarship will allow 10 young promising leaders to get a degree from Africa’s Most Innovative University. If you are a young leader who deserves a chance, an opportunity, but does not have the means to attend university – please apply. If you know someone who deserves this opportunity – tell them to apply….”

Watch the video below:

,

Related Posts

Chioma Twerks Up a Storm for Davido in Dubai: Watch

February 2, 2020

Jay-Z Addresses NFL Partnership, Colin Kaepernick Controversy

February 2, 2020

French Montana Denies Claims that 50 Cent Punched Him: ‘I Wish He Would Touch Me’

February 2, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *