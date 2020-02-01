Patoranking hints at becoming a billionaire

Popular Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, has caused a stir as he dramatically announced his financial status on Instagram.

The ‘Albarka’ singer took to IG Friday to announce that his life has switched from “a milli to a billi” making his fans to gush with excitement.

The singer wrote:

“My life Switched from a Milli to a Billi…It Feels Good….Now Lets Eat…A Big Announcement in a Few.”

According to Patoranking, he started his journey from petty millions and has now flourished into billions which is why he can’t be less thankful for the grace over his life and career.

Patoranking revealed this in one of his posts on social media platform, Instagram where he further made it known that being a billionaire comes with the best feeling anyone can have in the universe.

The talented/songwriter singer then concluded by sharing that he would make a ‘big announcement in a few.’

