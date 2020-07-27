Patoranking has a Problem with Adekunle Gold and is Letting Him Know

Patoranking has issues with Adekunle Gold and is letting his colleague know this.

The reggae singer took to Twitter to air his grievance against the new dad and husband to fellow singer, Simi.

The crux of Patoranking’s rift with Adekunle Gold stems from the latter’s new song intro which says “AG Baby is your Baby.

He vehemently denied that this was the case with him tweeting;

“AG Baby is not my Baby…I will Always Skip that part @adekunleGOLD. You are not my baby…our song intro needs to change”.

The ‘Orente’ hitmaker replied the ‘Girlie O’ crooner letting him know that nothing can be done about it, AG Baby is indeed your baby.

