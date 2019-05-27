Patoranking Celebrates 29th Birthday with Epic Throwback Photo

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking, is in party mode as he turns 29 today.

The ‘Alubarika’ crooner took to Twitter on Monday morning to share an epic throwback photo of himself striking a pose in the studio 11 years ago.

He posted the photo with the caption:

“Happy Birthday To Me God am Thankful For Everything #Wilmer“

Patoranking, whose real name is Patrick Okorie, burst to limelight in 2013 with his hit song ‘Alubarika’ featuring Timaya.

The ‘Girlie O’ remix featuring Tiwa Savage won him the Best Reggae/Dancehall single at the Headies 2014.

And he has been one of the most recognizable artistes in the country ever since, churning hit songs including Love You Die, Suh Different, Available and Make Am.

See the throwback photo below: