Patience Ozokwo Celebrater Her Daughter as She Turns a Year Older

Patience Ozokwo is one proud mama.

The veteran actress has taken to her Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Chioma, who has just turned a year older.

In her post, Ozokwo spoke about how Chioma had fallen terrible ill when she was only 10, and survived, and since has grown up to do great things.

She said:

Happy birthday to my baby girl. My beautiful daughter Chioma. Ada na eri ukwu anu, Nneude Nwa Okwor, Nnenna Ya, Wendisco, my personal antenna, chief strategist and closest friend. So many reasons to be grateful to God for your life today. You almost left us when you were 10 but God kept you and has blessed you abundantly. You make me so proud. I’m glad God has put all the right people around you. May He continue to lead you in the path He has set out for you. Remain blessed my daughter.”

