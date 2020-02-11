Patience Jonathan visits Aisha Buhari in Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and her predecessor, Mrs Patience Jonathan, have met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a Facebook post by Aisha this morning, Mrs Jonathan visited the President’s wife on Monday.

She said their discussions centred on women participation in politics, girl-child education and Mrs Jonathan’s pet project, ‘Women for Change.’

“I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on the issues affecting women and children in society.

“It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments”, the President’s wife wrote on her wall.

It was the first visit by Patience to the State House since her husband lost the 2015 presidential poll and handed over power to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) on May 29.

The meeting comes days after Aisha hosted another former First Lady, Mrs Turai Yar’Adua, at the State House.