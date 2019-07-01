Patience Jonathan Loses N9.2 billion, $8.4 million to FG

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sums of N9.2 billion and $8.4 million recovered from Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun ruled on Monday that the funds should be forfeited to the Federal Government after an interim order filed April 2018 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former first lady, through her lawyers, Ifedayo Adedipe and Mike Ozekhome, opposed the application and insisted that the funds were legitimately her own, but the court held that the EFCC proved its claim beyond reasonable doubts.

Also joined as respondents in the case alongside Mrs Jonathan were Globus Integrated Services Ltd; Finchley Top Homes Ltd.; Am-Pm Global Network Ltd; Pagmat Oil and Gas Ltd; Magel Resort Ltd; and Esther Oba.

EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, on October 29, 2018, moved the motion for final forfeiture of the sums, urging that it be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.