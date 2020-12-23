Pasuma Celebrates His Daughter on Joining the US Navy

Fuji singer, Pasuma is a proud father and took to his Instagram page to celebrate one of his daughters, Opeyemi Odetola.

Pasuma shared a picture of his daughter in her military gear while congratulating his baby girl on her joining the US Navy.

“Congratulations to me, my gurl is a Navy now in USA, Opeyemi L’america congrats my dearest daughter, Thu always make me and yhur mum proud always. May God almighty guide yhu on yhur choosing career (Amin yha ALLAHU. E MA LO WA OOO IJOBA LA WA OOO”, he wrote.

