Pastor, wife, 2 children hospitalised after herdsmen attack in Plateau

Pastor Bayo Famonure, the founder of Calvary Ministries (CAPRO), has been hospitalised after he was shot by suspected herdsmen at his residence in Gana-Ropp community, Barkin Ladi Council Area of Plateau State.

The cleric was shot in the foot, his wife in her back and their children in the legs, local sources claim.

Famonure and his family are currently hospitalised and receiving treatment at a hospital, an unnamed source told The Punch.

“Bayo, his wife and two children were shot by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. Bayo was shot in the foot, his wife in her back and their children in the legs,” the source said.

“But they are lucky to be alive after the attack.”

The Public Relations Officer of the police in the state, ASP Ubah Gabriel, also confirmed the incident, adding that they were on the trail of the perpetrators.

Rural communities in Plateau State and suburbs of the capital Jos have come under increased attacks from suspected herdsmen despite the lockdown in place to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

No fewer than 25 persons have been killed in separate attacks in Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas respectively over the past fortnight.

Hapless residents are butchered in their sleep, their houses set ablaze and farmlands destroyed, while the state government calls for calm.

For many in the besieged north-central state, it’s a miracle to go to bed at night and wake up at the break of dawn.

