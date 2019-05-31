Pastor who Impregnated 20 Church Members Says He was ‘Led by the Holy Spirit’

A randy pastor who impregnated twenty of his female congregants has blamed the sct on the ‘Holy Spirit’, after he was arrested by officers of the Enugu State Police Command.

53-year-old Timothy Ngwu is said to be the General Overseer of Vineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity, Enugu.

According to him, the Holy Spirit had commanded him to impregnate as many female members of the church as possible.

Enugu police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu stated, however, that the pastor had been charged for sexual abuse.

Sources close to the pastor’s ministry told The INDEPENDENT that the pastor claimed his action was in obedience to the spiritual order to do the will of God, by impregnating anyone chosen and revealed by the Holy Spirit, irrespective of the woman’s marital status.

A source further informed that whenever a woman impregnated by the pastor is delivered of a baby, the child is supposed to remain in the ministry with the mother for life.

The pastor was said to be reported at the police by his own wife who got tired of his escapades in the name of God after he had also impregnated her young niece.

In his defense, the pastor said he never had sex with any of the married women unless their husbands concurred to the request of the ‘Holy Ghost’.

Meanwhile, he has been quoted to have said that he has only five wives with 13 children along with other concubines he got after the ‘Holy Spirit commanded’ him to do so.