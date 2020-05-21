Pastor who claimed to have cure for Coronavirus dies of the disease

A pastor and former presidential candidate in Cameroon who claimed he had cured coronavirus (COVID-19) has reportedly died of the infection.

Frankline Ndifor died on Saturday at the age of 39, leaving his followers in disarray.

Voice of America reports that the authorities had to use force to enter Ndifor’s residence because his followers, who believed he was a prophet, had blocked entry as they prayed for his resurrection.

“This is a pastor that has been laying hands [on the sick] and claiming that he cures COVID-19,” one of his followers, Rigobert Che, told VOA.

“If you, the person that claims that you are curing COVID-19, you are dead, what about the fellow people that were affected by the COVID-19? Now that he is dead, I do not know how the people that he was laying hands on will be healed.”

Dr. Gaelle Nnanga said Ndifor’s followers called him to the scene. Upon arrival, Nnanga found the pastor in “agony” before he died less than 10 minutes later.

It is understood that Ndifor’s family and followers had planned to contest the death ruling and keep the body for his resurrection.

But the police used teargas to disperse the crowd, before forcefully removing the corpse for a quick burial in line with local procedures for COVID-19 infection.

Johns Hopkins University reports that Cameroon has had 3,733 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 146 deaths.