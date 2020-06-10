Pastor vanishes after student he impregnated dies of complication during abortion

A pastor is presently on the lam after a student he impregnated reportedly died due to complications after an abortion.

The student is identified as Gift Imoluamen was a 300 level student of political science, Faculty of Social sciences of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

Ccordign to sources, she was impregnated by a Pastor in Ekpoma known as Pastor Emma Akhime of House of Levite Chapel.

A source at Ekpoma disclosed that

“Gift Imoluamen who was a 300 level student studying Political Science in the faculty of social sciences, when discovered that she was pregnant, informed her Pastor and in order to cover up for the shame, they both agreed to terminate the pregnancy and which after the abortion was carried out, she died of the complications.”

The source further said that the pastor has fled his home to evade arrest.

