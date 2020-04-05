Pastor speaks explains the COVID-19 and 5G connection

The senior pastor of Believers Love World, popularly known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has joined in the conspiracy theory linking the outbreak of Coronavirus all over the world and 5G network to the antichrist.

The cleric while speaking on the connection of the pandemic with the 5G network, noted that the virus was created to popularize the 5G network across the world.

The popular televangelist further stated that many people are sick and dying as a result of the 5G network.

Addressing his members on a live TV programme, Pastor Chris said with the outbreak of COVID-19, 5G network and the vaccine, the world will be able to connect the entire world with the mark of the beast.

The cleric added that with much attention given to the vaccine because of fear and the love for the 5G network, everyone will see it as a solution to their problems.

Quoting Revelation 13 to back his claim, Pastor Chris noted that all these happenings are the plan of the antichrist for a new world order which include: one-world government, one world religion and one world economy.

As suspicion grows that coronavirus pandemic is linked to the 5G network, residents in the UK set a mast on fire linking to then technology.

Experts have however dismissed the speculation, saying there is no nexus between the two.

Once again, science and religion are at crossroads.