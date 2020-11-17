Pastor Sam Adeyemi Accepted into Forbes Coaching Council

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Pastor Sam Adeyemi Accepted into Forbes Coaching Council

The presiding pastor of one of the largest churches in Lagos, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi has been accepted into the Forbes Coaching Council.

The clergyman who does a lot of work in strategic  and organisational leadership shared the news on his Instagram page.

Sam Adeyemi who was one of the avid supporters of the #EndSARS protests online, noted that he typically would not share news about personal accomplishments but was very glad to be a recipient of the honour.

He noted that himself and his team were thrilled by what this means for his organisation as well as their clients and partners and is honoured to have folks celebrate the feat with them.

Congratulations Pastor Sam, way to go!

,

Related Posts

Stephanie Coker

Stephanie Coker’s Feisty Remote Loving Chunky Ari is a Year Old!

November 17, 2020

Erica Nlewedim Looks Like a Dream in Mai Atafo: Check Her Out

November 17, 2020

Nengi Hampson Calls Out the Double Standard Targeted at Winning Women

November 17, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply