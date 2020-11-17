Pastor Sam Adeyemi Accepted into Forbes Coaching Council

The presiding pastor of one of the largest churches in Lagos, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi has been accepted into the Forbes Coaching Council.

The clergyman who does a lot of work in strategic and organisational leadership shared the news on his Instagram page.

Sam Adeyemi who was one of the avid supporters of the #EndSARS protests online, noted that he typically would not share news about personal accomplishments but was very glad to be a recipient of the honour.

He noted that himself and his team were thrilled by what this means for his organisation as well as their clients and partners and is honoured to have folks celebrate the feat with them.

Congratulations Pastor Sam, way to go!

