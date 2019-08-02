Pastor Resigns From COZA Board of Trustees Amid Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Scandal

Pastor Obafemi Banigbe has resigned from the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) board of trustees, and this comes almost one month after Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo stepped down as Senior Pastor.

In his letter, Banigbe claimed that outside commitments have not allowed him the time to join in the church’s decision-making, which is why he’d decided to hands-off the church’s activities with ‘immediate effect.’

However, he did not mention the rape allegations clouding the church ever since Busola Dakolo stepped forward and accused Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was only a teenager.

See his letter, as shared by LIB, below: