Pastor Oyakhilome donates N1bn building to Idahosa University

The Founder of Love World Ministry, (Christ Embassy Church) Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, on Tuesday, inaugurated a N1bn Faculty of Engineering building he donated to the Benson Idahosa University, Benin, Edo State.

Oyakhilome had in 2016 made a promise to donate N1bn towards the construction of the building.

At the inauguration, the popular televangelist said,

“I dont think I am doing anything other than expressing my appreciation. I took the opportunity afforded me to say thank you.

“Idahosa had always told us to support the poor and the government, he said this knowing that the government is not poor. He taught us how to give. We are the legacy of his ministry, life, work and message, we are taking this message everywhere.”

The school’s Chancellor and wife of the late cleric, Arch Bishop Margaret Idahosa, said she never doubted the success of the university despite the fears that it would be a tall dream after the demise of the founder.